a new justice will take her seat on the bench of the us supreme court

Potts tells us what this means and how it could impact the election... and health care.

:00 :13 :47 :57 (nats of wh swearing in ceremony) a late-night unofficial oath at the white house - followed by the official swearing-in today confirming amy coney barrett as the latest justice to the u-s supreme court.

(sot: amy coney barrett/ new supreme court justice) "i pledge to you and american people i discharge my duties to the very best of my ability."

Justice barrett, promising to be impartial after a bitter, partisan fight over her confirmation rushed in record time...before next week's presidential election.

(sot: president donald trump/ no super) "throughout her entire confirmation credentials unquestioned, unchallenged, and obvious to all."

The timing drew objections from democrats.

(sot: senate minority leader chuck schumer/ (d) new york) "the american people will suffer the consequences of judge barrett's far-right, out of the mainstream views for generations."

(sot: senate majority leader mitch mcconnell/ (r) kentucky) "our colleagues cannot point to a single senate rule that's been broken.

Not one."

One republican - senator susan collins with maine - joined democrats in the closest supreme court vote in decades... 52 to 48.

Legal experts predict this will be the most conservative court since before world war two.

Women..

Demonstrating against her appointment.

Justice barrett - the first mother of school-age children on the high court the first not to graduate from yale or harvard joins just in time to hear arguments on




Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court The Senate 52-48 voted in favor of confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •MediaiteWorldNewsUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comUpworthyCBS NewsFOXNews.com


United States: "Not A Scientist," Just A (Likely) Supreme Court Justice: What Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination Might Portend For Climate Change And Environmental Regulation

Yesterday's Senate Judiciary Committee vote to advance to the full Senate the Supreme Court...
Mondaq - Published

Mary Trump offers a simple solution to the nightmare of Amy Coney Barrett in just three short words

Mary Trump shared her thoughts on Amy Coney Barrett taking a seat on the Supreme Court in typically...
PinkNews - Published


Barrett Joins The Supreme Court

Barrett Joins The Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed and sworn in on Monday. Barrett is now a Supreme Court Justice. According to CNN, Barrett could serve three-decades or longer. The conditions under which Barrett is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Biden Slams 'Rushed' Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation

Biden Slams ‘Rushed’ Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Issues important to President Trump await Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court

Issues important to President Trump await Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett's first votes on the Supreme Court could include two big topics affecting the man who appointed her.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:29Published