Reggie Bush: The Dallas Cowboys don't trust Mike McCarthy, there's a big disconnect | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys are reeling after another blowout loss, and their 2-and-5 record could easily be 0-and-7 if not for a couple of late-game field goals.

Dallas has the worst scoring defense in the league, and Pro Football Focus points out that they also have the lowest-graded coverage unit in the NFL.

PFF continues to write that Dallas may not win more than 1 more game the rest of the season.

