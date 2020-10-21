Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reggie Bush: The Dallas Cowboys don't trust Mike McCarthy, there's a big disconnect | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:38s - Published
Reggie Bush: The Dallas Cowboys don't trust Mike McCarthy, there's a big disconnect | UNDISPUTED

Reggie Bush: The Dallas Cowboys don't trust Mike McCarthy, there's a big disconnect | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys are reeling after another blowout loss, and their 2-and-5 record could easily be 0-and-7 if not for a couple of late-game field goals.

Dallas has the worst scoring defense in the league, and Pro Football Focus points out that they also have the lowest-graded coverage unit in the NFL.

PFF continues to write that Dallas may not win more than 1 more game the rest of the season.

Hear what Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Reggie Bush have to say about Mike McCarthy's Cowboys.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Mike McCarthy was a bad hire, the Cowboys need to start over | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Mike McCarthy was a bad hire, the Cowboys need to start over | THE HERD

It's not looking good for the Dallas Cowboys this season, and Colin Cowherd thinks Mike McCarthy could be one of the reasons Dallas is suffering from such a disappointing start. Hear why he thinks..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:15Published
Emmanuel Acho feels Cowboys already lost faith in HC Mike McCarthy | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho feels Cowboys already lost faith in HC Mike McCarthy | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho diveS into the turmoil in Dallas with Mike McCarthy's Cowboys. Acho feels McCarthy has already lost the locker room and there's only so much he can salvage now. Plus, hear why feels the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:47Published
Cowboys' insider Jane Slater says distrust for McCarthy & staff is 'permeating in the locker rooms' | THE HERD [Video]

Cowboys' insider Jane Slater says distrust for McCarthy & staff is 'permeating in the locker rooms' | THE HERD

Dallas Cowboys' insider Jane Slater joins Colin Cowherd to talk the dissension growing between the players and Mike McCarthy. Hear her thoughts on where this distrust is coming from, and what..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:23Published