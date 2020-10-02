Sharon Osbourne loves to walk

Kelly Osbourne rejects the men who said she was 'too fat' to date



Kelly Osbourne turned down seven guys in one day as they had said she was "too fat" to date before her body transformation. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago

Kelly Osbourne turns down the men who said she was 'too fat' to date



Kelly Osbourne turned down seven guys in one day as they had said she was "too fat" to date before her body transformation. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago