Sharon Osbourne loves to walk

Kelly Osbourne rejects the men who said she was 'too fat' to dateKelly Osbourne turned down seven guys in one day as they had said she was "too fat" to date before her body transformation.
Kelly Osbourne turns down the men who said she was 'too fat' to dateKelly Osbourne turned down seven guys in one day as they had said she was "too fat" to date before her body transformation.
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards 'maxed out' by fraudsterSharon Osbourne was left fuming when she tried to pay for daughter Kelly's birthday gift, only to be told that both her and husband Ozzy's credit cards had been "maxed out" by a fraudster.