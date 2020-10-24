This pumpkin patch offers delivery and curbside pickup!

Like most businesses, Mr.Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin Patch has had to make adjustments this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year we are requiring everyone to wear a mask, six feet social distancing, we’re limiting capacity.

Unfortunately, we’re unable to do all the games we’ve liked to do in the past like pumpkin bowling, petting zoo but you know we’ve had to work around it and we have some creative different games for the kids and different photo stations for the families,” said owner Brandon Helfer.

“After reading on the website all the protocols they’re taking we felt it was pretty safe to come,” said Celina Agnew who came to Mr. Jack O’Lanterns with her children.

“We really like the decorati...