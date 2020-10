Jim Cramer: Gap Is Not a Company to Write Off



Jim Cramer weighs in on why he likes Gap and thinks investors should, too. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:05 Published 4 days ago

Jim Cramer Says Buy Whirlpool If Stock Goes Down



Jim Cramer discusses why he's critical of Whirlpool, but why the dividend makes the stock appealing. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:52 Published 5 days ago