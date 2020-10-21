Sturgeon announces postcode checker for Covid restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a new postcode checker to help people in Scotland better understand the Covid restrictions in their region.
She also outlined the new five-tier alert system, explaining levels one and three resemble various restrictions that have been in place in the country since summer and level four would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.
Report by Alibhaiz.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday that she understands students will be “worried and anxious”about the prospect of being unable to return home at Christmas but she doesnot want to give them “false assurances”. Ms Sturgeon confirmed the ScottishGovernment is looking at phased term dates and possible testing of studentsand issues of people returning home where there are vulnerable people.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has outlined a new four level framework of restrictions which will be applied locally and nationally.
Scotland's First Minister has said that restrictions on hospitality north of the border will be in place for a week longer than previously stated. The Scottish Government will publish a tiered system of restrictions on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said, which will come into effect on November 2.
Sarah Cooper’s new show proves she’s more than just a Trump lip-sync artist.
The show sees her play a news anchor hosting a surreal TV show called Everything’s Fine.
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine is on Netflix from October 27.
#SarahCooper #Netflix #EverythingsFine
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London.
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London.

The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed.
Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them.
A Labour report has found the virus "thrived" among these communities because of structural race discrimination.