Sturgeon announces postcode checker for Covid restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a new postcode checker to help people in Scotland better understand the Covid restrictions in their region.

She also outlined the new five-tier alert system, explaining levels one and three resemble various restrictions that have been in place in the country since summer and level four would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

Report by Alibhaiz.

