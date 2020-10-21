Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon announces postcode checker for Covid restrictions

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Sturgeon announces postcode checker for Covid restrictions

Sturgeon announces postcode checker for Covid restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a new postcode checker to help people in Scotland better understand the Covid restrictions in their region.

She also outlined the new five-tier alert system, explaining levels one and three resemble various restrictions that have been in place in the country since summer and level four would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon addresses students' Christmas concerns [Video]

Sturgeon addresses students' Christmas concerns

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday that she understands students will be “worried and anxious”about the prospect of being unable to return home at Christmas but she doesnot want to give them “false assurances”. Ms Sturgeon confirmed the ScottishGovernment is looking at phased term dates and possible testing of studentsand issues of people returning home where there are vulnerable people.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published
Nicola Sturgeon outlines five levels of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon outlines five levels of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has set out a five-level plan of measures for dealing with thecoronavirus pandemic in Scotland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlines new restrictions fra [Video]

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlines new restrictions fra

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has outlined a new four level framework of restrictions which will be applied locally and nationally. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
Sturgeon announces extension to hospitality restrictions [Video]

Sturgeon announces extension to hospitality restrictions

Scotland's First Minister has said that restrictions on hospitality north of the border will be in place for a week longer than previously stated. The Scottish Government will publish a tiered system of restrictions on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said, which will come into effect on November 2. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Pfizer to seek OK for COVID-19 vaccine in November

 Nearly all planned 44,000 participants enrolled in final-stage trial. If found safe, vaccine could see use in November.
CBS News

Putin orders national mask mandate as COVID cases spike in Russia

 The Russian government previously said last week that the pandemic is "under control."
CBS News

Senate adjourns without passing COVID bill before Election Day

 The Senate has adjourned until November 9, making it unlikely that Congress will pass a relief bill ahead of the election.
CBS News

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Women's Six Nations: England win title as France fail to beat Scotland

 England win the 2020 Women's Six Nations with one game to play after France fail to beat Scotland.
BBC News

How a canny Kilmarnock grocer took whisky from the glens to the world

 Johnnie Walker has come a long way. Two centuries ago bottles of the blended whisky were confined to the shelves of John Walker’s modest grocery store in the..
WorldNews

Scotland 48-7 Georgia: Scots warm up for Six Nations with emphatic win

 Scotland warmed up for next Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales with a comfortable 48-7 win against Georgia at Murrayfield.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sarah Cooper on her new Netflix show Everything's Fine [Video]

Sarah Cooper on her new Netflix show Everything's Fine

Sarah Cooper’s new show proves she’s more than just a Trump lip-sync artist. The show sees her play a news anchor hosting a surreal TV show called Everything’s Fine. Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine is on Netflix from October 27. #SarahCooper #Netflix #EverythingsFine Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

Facebook India’s controversial policy chief has resigned

 Photo by Priyanka Parashar / Mint via Getty Images

India’s ET Now is reporting that Ankhi Das, the Facebook policy chief for India, has resigned her..
The Verge
Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London. The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Lawrence: BAME voice important to understand Covid impact [Video]

Lawrence: BAME voice important to understand Covid impact

Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them. A Labour report has found the virus "thrived" among these communities because of structural race discrimination. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this