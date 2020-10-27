Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe isn't a fan of Pat Riley's comments about Lakers' Title derserving an asterisk | UNDISPUTED

A lot of people in NBA circles continue to point to the bubble as a reason LA’s latest ring isn’t legit.

But on Friday, Miami Heat president Pat Riley said the Los Angeles Lakers title has an asterisk associated with it because the Heat were without key players Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic during the series.

Riley later clarified his comments and did admit the Lakers were the better team.

However, Lakers VP Rob Pelinka went on Woj’s podcast and dismissed all of the above, saying that the championship doesn’t have an asterisk but rather a 'gold star.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Pat Riley's comments.


