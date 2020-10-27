Lady Gaga Gives 'Ballot Drop Off Realness'

Leave it to Lady Gaga to make a fashion statement even when she’s casting her ballot.

The “911” singer, who’s used her massive platform in recent weeks to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, shared a video of herself walking the walk on Instagram Monday night.

But given that this is Lady Gaga, she chose to exercise her civil right with some flair, strutting to the ballot drop box in sparkly pink platform moon boots, an oversized tee and her “Chromatica”-themed face mask.