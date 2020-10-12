Global  
 

Andy Burnham: Tesco has not taken a responsible attitude to face coverings

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused Tesco of failing to be'Covid-safe' over the use of masks, accusing the supermarket giant of nottaking a 'responsible attitude'.

He told the Lords economic affairs committeethat local leaders had called for the Government to hand over powers to taketargeted enforcement action against firms that fail to protect staff andcustomers.

'We asked for summary closure powers of all premises that were notdeemed to be Covid-safe,' Mr Burnham said.

'I’m not just talking about pubsand restaurants.

There are large supermarkets in Greater Manchester who in myview have not properly implemented the requirements around face coverings.

AndI’ll name one chain: Tesco.

'I don’t believe they’ve taken a responsibleattitude to this issue, they’ve said it’s not for them to enforce.

Well I dothink it is for those organisations to enforce.'


Andy Burnham British Labour politician and Mayor of Greater Manchester

Tesco British retailer with multinational grocery and general merchandise stores

Indian factory workers supplying major brands allege routine exploitation

 Workers in Indian factories supplying Tesco, Sainsbury's, Marks and Spencer and Ralph Lauren say they are being exploited.
BBC News
Greater Manchester County of England

Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

