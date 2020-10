Silverado fire spreads to Portola Hills Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:38s - Published Silverado fire spreads to Portola Hills The Silverado wildfire continues to spread, with flames seen roaring in the Portola Hills area. 0

Tweets about this dispute RT @LisaF713: The Silverado fire is in the area of Sand Canyon and Irvine Blvd & Irvine Police have ordered "evacuation from Irvine Blvd. S… 17 hours ago Lisa Frieze The Silverado fire is in the area of Sand Canyon and Irvine Blvd & Irvine Police have ordered "evacuation from Irvi… https://t.co/4198hqntHc 21 hours ago