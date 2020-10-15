Global  
 

Firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern California

Firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern California

Firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern California

Electricity firm Southern California Edison reported to regulators that it was investigating whether its equipment might have sparked the Silverado Fire near the city of Irvine.View on euronews


Crews fight out-of-control California wildfires

 Crews tried to beat back two wildfires in Southern California early Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another round..
Ballot Measures to Watch in California

 Tuesday: A quick refresher on statewide ballot propositions. Also: An update on fires in Orange County.
Two firefighters critically injured in Southern California fires, thousands forced to evacuate

 Two firefighters are critically injured during wind-driven wildfires in Orange County, California. Jonathan Vigliotti is on the front lines as thousands of..
Exploding California wildfires prompt evacuation orders for 100,000

 Two firefighters critically hurt battling one of them as forecasts call for renewed high winds.
Wind-whipped Southern California wildfires prompt mass evacuations, injure 2 firefighters

Wind-driven walls of flame spurred mass evacuations in Southern California and left two firefighters...
California wildfires force 100,000 from homes in Orange County, neighbors help fire crews

Two major out-of-control wildfires in Southern California have spurred mass evacuations and left two...
Orange County Fires: 2 Firefighters Critically Injured In Fast-Moving Blazes

Strong wind gusts are battering the region, spreading wildfires across Southern California. Officials...
Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires [Video]

Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires

A fast-burning wildfire triggered evacuation orders for 60,000 Southern California residents on Monday, as hundreds of thousands elsewhere across the state endured a second straight day of power..

Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California [Video]

Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California

A brush fire that exploded in Orange County Monday amid peak fire conditions left two firefighters critically injured while thousands evacuated the Irvine area.

Evacuations ordered as brushfire scorches foothills south of Redlands in California [Video]

Evacuations ordered as brushfire scorches foothills south of Redlands in California

Firefighters battled a brush fire in the foothills of Southern Redlands, California that prompted mandatory evacuations late Wednesday, October 14.The Bruder fire was reported at about 8:52 p.m.

