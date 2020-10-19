ELECTION IMPACT | Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation, pending stimulus package

Scripps Washington Correspondent Joe St.

George discusses Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation, Nevada voter turnout so far, the pending stimulus package in Congress, if we should trust the polls and why, and what his advice is for President Donald Trump and Kamla Harris as they head to Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Check 13 Action News for updates on all of these topics.