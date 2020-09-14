Global  
 

Rami Malek insists that playing a Bond villain was not psychologically easy for him

Rami Malek insists that playing a Bond villain was not psychologically easy for him

Rami Malek has revealed that he suffered psychologically while playing the villain in No Time To Die.


Actor Rami Malek speaks about taking on the role of James Bond's latestvillain in No Time To Die, and the challenges of inhabiting the calculatingand evil figure of Safin. https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/rami-malek-safin

But Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars turned off-screen sweethearts, jetted off to Croatia for a three-week vacation, despite the UK's recommendation that residents avoid non-essential travel abroad due to COVID-19. The couple has been staying in London during the pandemic. It's one of the first times the couple has been photographed by paparazzi this summer—and the latest example of celebrities ignoring government guidelines to take personal trips.

Check out the official "Meet Safin" featurette for the spy action movie No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas,..

James Bond NO TIME TO DIE Movie - Rami Malek is Safin Is the mysterious Safin 007's most terrifying adversary yet? Plot synopsis: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a..

