Papa Ben’s train place brings you back to childhood

Take a step in Papa Ben’s Train Place in Houston, Texas, and you’ll take a step back in time.

The city’s only store for model-train enthusiasts is home to thousands of train sets and parts.

It’s made for your imagination, a place where you can dream anything to life.

Allyn Pearlman took over the business after his brother, Ben, passed away suddenly.

Ben’s widow only had one condition in handing over the keys, Allyn had to get a physical.

That doctor’s visit ended up saving his life, as doctors discovered he had esophageal cancer.

Allyn is now healthy and loves the business that brings in people of all ages and walks of life.

