Moms lip-sync to 'Potential Breakup Song' in viral TikTok

Kids and young adults have been going viral on TikTok for dancing around for years now.

Now, it’s the moms’ time to shine.During a parents’ weekend at their university in Illinois, Mia Gillespie and her friends decided to record their momslip-syncing to “Potential Breakup Song” by Aly and AJ.“Moms weekend gone wild,” she wrote in her caption.

In the video, five moms put their heart and soul into the lip sync.It caught fire and now has more than 7.5 million likes and countless parodies and spinoffs.“I love seeing how nice everyone is about our parents in the comments, because it makes our moms feel so good,” she said.Gillespie and her friends did a side-by-side comparison video with their moms, which also went viral and garnered even more likes than the original with 7.8 million.Commenters had nothing but nice things to say about the moms.“All of the moms are so pure please keep them safe,” one user wrote.“Me and all my friends in 30 years,” another said