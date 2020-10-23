Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh

India and US signed the historic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement or BECA, which gives India access to classified geo-spatial data as well as critical information having significant military applications from the US. At a press conference after the 2+2 meeting, India and US lashed out at China over its transgressions with the US committing to stand by India. ‘The United States will stand with the people of India as they confront threats to their sovereignty and to their liberty,’ Pompeo said at the press conference. ‘Our leaders, and our citizens, see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation, the foundation of a free and open, prosperous Indo-Pacific,’ he added. The crucial defence pact comes as India & China are engaged in a standoff at the LAC in Ladakh and a week ahead of presidential polls in the US. Watch the video for all the details.
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty. He said, "US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we've expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in Indian ocean." "We visited National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley. US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty" he added.
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 27. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting. Both Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper are in India for third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper attended India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital on October 27 at Hyderabad House. While addressing the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said, "We have strengthened our defence and security partnership especially over past year during which we advanced our regional security and information sharing." "Our cooperation meets the challenges of the day and principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.
Over 5 crore people in the United States of America have already voted ahead of physical voting day on November 3. However, pollsters believe that there are still some people undecided ahead of the elections. The second and final Presidential debate was seen as incumbent Donald Trump's outreach to some of these people in order to strengthen his support base. Experts believe that he missed out on flaunting his economic track record which was only recently marred by the Covid-19 pandemic. The latter is believed to be his weakest point, and also the biggest target of criticism by challenger Joe Biden. So who won Debate 2? Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much discussion was foreign policy. India was mentioned just once by Trump, when he called the country's air 'filthy' while commenting on climate change commitments. So which would be better for India - a continuation of the Trump administration in the White House, or the victory of challenger Biden? One big factor in the equation would be the next US government's attitude towards China. While Trump has been increasingly confrontational with Beijing, experts feel that Biden may adopt a less aggressive strategy. Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
