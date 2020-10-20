Global  
 

US election: What is the electoral college and how does it work?

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:42s - Published
The most popular US presidential candidate could end up losing the election.

Here is why.

Who Does The Electoral College Favor?

Simulations from Columbia University researchers show a slight bias toward Trump but less of a tilt...
Eurasia Review - Published

With US Election a Week Away, Trump and Biden Campaign in Contested States

Both candidates seek to piece together 270 majority in Electoral College that determines country’s...
VOA News - Published

Electoral college explained: how Biden faces an uphill battle in the US election

Trump won the presidency in 2016 despite Clinton receiving almost 3m more votes, all because of the...
Upworthy - Published


bconversant

barrie RT @make5calls: For those curious about what the laws actually say about when presidential election results get finalized... Election resu… 30 seconds ago

CoaS_Gaming

CoaS Gaming @DJScorpiones @VinnyKinsler That is the dumbest***ever. I’m glad the electoral college exists so that nut jobs w… https://t.co/wdaUih7pis 39 seconds ago

dholzman1776

David Holzman RT @steve_vladeck: 8. On election night, what we hear are *projections* that the media makes based upon evolving vote tallies and exit poll… 4 minutes ago

rachelnix_poet

Rachel Nix @sarahskiles OKAY WHAT THE HELL. CLEARLY THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE IS A GERRYMANDERED JOKE BUT LET'S ALL TAKE A MINUTE… https://t.co/Qz9aeDDO2w 6 minutes ago

KushalProjet

Anonomus speaker RT @noahamac: With 1 week to Election day, here's what my model is projecting. Joe Biden wins with 351 electoral votes. This would be the 3… 7 minutes ago

adonsports

Amy Donaldson Dissecting next week's election with U of U's Jim Curry. What do polls mean? (And can we trust them?) How will elec… https://t.co/62sigrmilM 11 minutes ago

camerokt_

Katie Camero RT @MiamiHerald: Will the Electoral College favor Biden or Trump? Here’s what researchers predict https://t.co/UC30zPBabH 12 minutes ago

SchoolJokesK_12

Funny Teacher What is the most popular #college during #election season?… The Electoral College. https://t.co/qgHb8Ksdgb… https://t.co/Z3DoLHFNBO 17 minutes ago


What if a US presidential candidate refuses to concede after an election? | Van Jones [Video]

What if a US presidential candidate refuses to concede after an election? | Van Jones

If the 2020 US presidential election is close, the race could drag on in the courts and halls of Congress long after ballots are cast, says lawyer and political commentator Van Jones. Explaining why..

Credit: TED     Duration: 16:25Published
Three Things You Should Know About The Electoral College [Video]

Three Things You Should Know About The Electoral College

The Presidential Election is on November 3rd. A candidate needs 270 Electoral votes to get elected President. Here are three things you should know about the Electoral College. #1 Every state has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump? [Video]

Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump?

After much ado about mutable microphones and plexiglass shields, President Donald Trump will face opponent Joe Biden on Thursday. CNN reports Trump needs to not just perform well at the presidential..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:49Published