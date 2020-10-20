Global  
 

What could a road map out of coronavirus restrictions involve?

More than 50 Tory backbench MPs have written to the Prime Minister calling fora “clear road map” out of lockdown restrictions in northern England.

In aletter, the group representing northern constituencies warned the pandemic isthreatening Boris Johnson’s election pledge to “level-up” the country.

But whyis a road map out of lockdown important to northern politicians and what couldit involve?


Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast that he is concerned aboutthe claims from some MPs that regions in northern England are being 'leftbehind'.

 Northern areas hit hardest by Covid restrictions risk being "left behind", a letter to the PM warns.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Government will make sure that ''nopupil in the UK will go hungry'', after MPs last week rejected legislationthat would have provided free meals during all school holidays from Octoberthrough to the Easter break. Mr Johnson said the Government has given''specific sums'' to local councils to help support families in need.

 Rare archive footage shows the destruction of the House in 1941 and King George VI welcoming MPs back.
Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic. The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

 The government is looking at setting up more "holiday clubs" across the UK to make sure children are fed over the school break, a minister has said. The Holiday..
 The British Labour party has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "act without delay" and order a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat..
Boris Johnson is under pressure from scores of Conservative MPs to detail a“road-map out of lockdown” as more people in England come under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions. The Prime Minister has been warned by a group of 50Tory backbenchers representing northern constituencies that the pandemic isthreatening his election pledge to “level-up” the country. More than eightmillion people in England – predominantly in the North – will be under themost stringent Covid-19 restrictions by the end of the week.

Rishi Sunak has told Radio 1 Newsbeat that he is a "northern Chancellor" as heresponds to demands for a lockdown road map from a group of Northern Tory MPs.

7-Day Forecast; Boston Public Schools Back To Full Remote; Color-Coded Map Delayed; Salem Want Halloween Crowds To Stay Away

A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. The Greater Manchester region will moveinto Tier 3 - the toughest restrictions - from October..

