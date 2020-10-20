What could a road map out of coronavirus restrictions involve?

More than 50 Tory backbench MPs have written to the Prime Minister calling fora “clear road map” out of lockdown restrictions in northern England.

In aletter, the group representing northern constituencies warned the pandemic isthreatening Boris Johnson’s election pledge to “level-up” the country.

But whyis a road map out of lockdown important to northern politicians and what couldit involve?