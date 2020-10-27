Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires

Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires

Crews are attempting to beat back two wildfires in Southern California whichhave kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes as expected highwinds threaten to spread the flames.

Fierce winds that drove twin firesthrough brushy hills near cities in Orange County a day earlier were expectedto pick back up, although not to the earlier extremes, according to the USNational Weather Service.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

California fires: Wind a risk as crews battle out-of-control blazes

 Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California today that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another..
New Zealand Herald

Watch Live: California gov. gives update on wildfire and COVID-19 response

 Wildfires burning in the state continue to keep tens of thousands of people out of their homes.
CBS News
Firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern California [Video]

Firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern California

Electricity firm Southern California Edison reported to regulators that it was investigating whether its equipment might have sparked the Silverado Fire near the city of Irvine.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

Firefighters hope for a break in the wind as 2 wildfires burn in California's Orange County with little containment

 Winds had already dropped enough that 14 water-dropping helicopters could go to work again
USATODAY.com

Orange County, California Orange County, California County in California, United States

California Wildfires Grow and Force Thousands to Flee

 The Silverado Fire and the Blue Ridge Fire nearly doubled in size overnight, and have forced more evacuations in Irvine and other parts of Orange County.
NYTimes.com

Ballot Measures to Watch in California

 Tuesday: A quick refresher on statewide ballot propositions. Also: An update on fires in Orange County.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Crews fight out-of-control California wildfires

Crews tried to beat back two wildfires in Southern California early Tuesday that have kept tens of...
USATODAY.com - Published

California fires: Wind a risk as crews battle out-of-control blazes

California fires: Wind a risk as crews battle out-of-control blazes Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California today that have kept...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

porkys22

Kim & Chris Robertson RT @irishexaminer: Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires https://t.co/qkHzRcjqp8 1 hour ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires https://t.co/qkHzRcjqp8 2 hours ago

breakingnewsie

breakingnews.ie Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires https://t.co/l3OF9duYuR 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires [Video]

100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires

Wildfires forced evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people and left twofirefighters seriously injured in Southern California on Monday. Powerfulwinds across the state prompted power to be cut to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires [Video]

Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires

A fast-burning wildfire triggered evacuation orders for 60,000 Southern California residents on Monday, as hundreds of thousands elsewhere across the state endured a second straight day of power..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes [Video]

Southern California wildfires prompt evacuation of thousands of homes

The Silverado Fire and Blue Ride Fire in Southern California burns over 8,000 acres and forces thousands to evacuate their homes.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:49Published