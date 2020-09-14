Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors made a local declaration of emergency for Harrison County this morning ahead of Zeta.

Declaration of Emergency for Harrison County

Meanwhile, the harrison county- board of supervisors- made a local declaration of - emergency for harrison county - this morning ahead of possible- hurricane zeta.

- the declaration will allow- harrison county access to state- and federal assistance if - needed.

- the county remains under an - extended local state of - emergency for covid-19.

