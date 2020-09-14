Global  
 

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors made a local declaration of emergency for Harrison County this morning ahead of Zeta.

- the declaration will allow- harrison county access to state- and federal assistance if - needed.

- the county remains under an - extended local state of - emergency for covid-19.

