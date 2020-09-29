IPL 2020: Need to change things quickly, says DC Head Coach after 3rd straight defeat

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on future plans said that the team will need to keep things simple. "I am really happy the way things are going so far and I am really glad the way Anrich Nortje performed today. Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the best teams and it really depends on the day and we will be planning everything," said Iyer. "They are experienced in such stages but the team with good attitude and composure on that given day is going to make it through and I feel that we need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations," he added.
Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on team's journey said that "IPL is always a roller coaster ride." "It was very essential and it has got smiles on our faces. After 4 consecutive losses, today the way we played, it was a comprehensive win. I think all the departments were really covered well by players and I am really chuffed by their performance. The way they (players of his team) came up and delivered at the right time. Second place (in IPL points table), obviously it makes you feel good after this season that you had ups and downs. IPL is always a roller coaster journey," he added.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about performance of Kagiso Rabada. Ponting said, "Kagiso Rabada is just the ultimate competitor, he loves playing the game and competing himself against some of the best batsmen in the world." "Rabada has performed exceptionally well for DC," he added.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting spoke about losing game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ponting said, "We didn't get enough runs in the powerplay today and we have lost the game as a team tonight." "We just don't depend on one player to win the games," he added.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians departed from team hotel to compete against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The last league match of IPL 2020 will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though MI are table topper and have already qualified for the playoffs but it is a must win match for the Orange army to seal their playoff spot.
After losing three games in a row, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ace batsman AB de Villiers said that he felt terrible. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 31). "It's a terrible feeling. That's the nature of this tournament, if you lose 3 in a row, you can win 3 in a row too. Delhi game is big, we know. We'll have to come out with our best cricket on the day and if we do, things will look really well for us," said AB de Villiers in a press conference after the match.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. SRH's Sandeep Sharma said, "I have the responsibility to read the pitch as soon as possible and pass the message to other bowler. Pitch was little bit sticky, so the plan was to bowl wicket to wicket as much as possible and change of phase and variations , we tried to do that and it came up nicely." While talking about the mood of the team, Sandeep said, "We have attitude of 'go and express' and the same attitude we'll apply in the next game, it's like do-or-die game for us." With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad have now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, RCB is in second place with 14 points.
After suffering 9-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in 51st match of IPL 2020 on October 31, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that losing matches back to back is not an easy thing,