IPL 2020: Need to change things quickly, says DC Head Coach after 3rd straight defeat

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s - Published
IPL 2020: Need to change things quickly, says DC Head Coach after 3rd straight defeat

IPL 2020: Need to change things quickly, says DC Head Coach after 3rd straight defeat

Delhi Capitals lost third straight match in IPL 2020 on October 27 after SunRisers Hyderabad defeated it by 88 runs in the 47th match of the current season.

Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting said that it is matter of concern for the team, and they have to change things quickly to ensure their spot in the playoffs.

Chasing mammoth 219 runs, DC struggled from the start and the entire team was bowled out for 131 runs in 19 overs.


