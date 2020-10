Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Population Drops To 366; 'Outlook Is Grim If We Do Not Act' Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 days ago Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Population Drops To 366; 'Outlook Is Grim If We Do Not Act' The population of North Atlantic right whales, an endangered species that has been the focus of conservation efforts for decades, has dipped to less than 370, officials said. Katie Johnston reports. 0

