Blue Ridge Fire Continues To Burn Out Of Control Tuesday In Yorba Linda, Thousands Evacuated Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:48s - Published 9 minutes ago Blue Ridge Fire Continues To Burn Out Of Control Tuesday In Yorba Linda, Thousands Evacuated A wildfire which erupted Monday afternoon in Corona amid strong Santa Ana winds and moved west into Chino Hills, then crossed county lines into Yorba Linda, continued its rapid growth early Tuesday morning. 0

