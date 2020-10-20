Jaden Michael Set to Star as Young Colin Kaepernick in Netflix Limited Series | THR News

Global  
 

Newcomer Jaden Michael will star as a high school Colin Kaepernick in Netflix limited series 'Colin in Black & White.'


