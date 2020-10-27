Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Members Of Philadelphia Black Clergy Take To Street Following Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Members Of Philadelphia Black Clergy Take To Street Following Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.
They're calling for calm and a full investigation into the shooting.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Philadelphia To Investigate Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace

Philadelphia officials say they're investigating the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace on...
NPR - Published Also reported by •UpworthyTMZ.comAceShowbizUSATODAY.comSBSNYTimes.com


Fatal police shooting of black man in Philadelphia sparks unrest

Police shot and killed a 27-year-old black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop...
Brisbane Times - Published Also reported by •NPR


30 Philadelphia officers injured, one run over by truck, in protests after police fatally shoot Black man

Dozens of police officers were injured and more than 30 people were arrested during protests in...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Tweets about this

Suicidal_Harley

Puddin’ RT @CBSPhilly: HAPPENING NOW: Members of Philadelphia's Black Clergy take to the streets in the wake of the deadly police shooting of Walte… 27 seconds ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly HAPPENING NOW: Members of Philadelphia's Black Clergy take to the streets in the wake of the deadly police shooting… https://t.co/c0uhC8o9wd 3 minutes ago

MikeDonofrio_

Mike D'Onofrio Members of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity will soon march to the 18th Police District over the fatal… https://t.co/EzyxlM6kuX 49 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lawyers Representing Family Of Walter Wallace Jr. Condemn Police Shooting [Video]

Lawyers Representing Family Of Walter Wallace Jr. Condemn Police Shooting

Joe Holden reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:55Published
Unrest Following Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Linked To Store Damage, ATM Explosions [Video]

Unrest Following Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Linked To Store Damage, ATM Explosions

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:31Published
Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Causes Tension To Boil Over In West Philadelphia [Video]

Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Causes Tension To Boil Over In West Philadelphia

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:21Published