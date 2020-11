Voter Face! Lady Gaga Shows Off Casual-Glam Ensemble as She Drops Off Her Ballot Video Credit: People - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 weeks ago Voter Face! Lady Gaga Shows Off Casual-Glam Ensemble as She Drops Off Her Ballot "Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness," Lady Gaga captioned the cute clip, set to her song "Babylon" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lady Gaga Gives 'Ballot Drop Off Realness'



Leave it to Lady Gaga to make a fashion statement even when she’s casting her ballot. The β€œ911” singer, who’s used her massive platform in recent weeks to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago