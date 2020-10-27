You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter

White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far.

Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation, and the economic recovery threatens to grind to a halt.

Business Insider reports that the prospect of more coronavirus aid is uncertain during a 'lame-duck session.'

Such a session takes place in an even-numbered year, between the general election and the first session of the new Congress.