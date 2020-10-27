You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter

White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far.

Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation, and the economic recovery threatens to grind to a halt.

Business Insider reports that the prospect of more coronavirus aid is uncertain during a 'lame-duck session.'

Such a session takes place in an even-numbered year, between the general election and the first session of the new Congress.

The next deadline Congress faces is December 11.

It must approve another spending bill to prevent a government shutdown.

President Donald Trump supports another stimulus package.

But his position has veered from cutting off relief negotiations to pressing for more money than Democrats.