Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:48s - Published
You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter

You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter

White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far.

Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation, and the economic recovery threatens to grind to a halt.

Business Insider reports that the prospect of more coronavirus aid is uncertain during a 'lame-duck session.'

Such a session takes place in an even-numbered year, between the general election and the first session of the new Congress.

The next deadline Congress faces is December 11.

It must approve another spending bill to prevent a government shutdown.

President Donald Trump supports another stimulus package.

But his position has veered from cutting off relief negotiations to pressing for more money than Democrats.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

2xstreamfun

. @realDonaldTrump The NEED to be riding @SpeakerPelosi about a stimulus bill instead of focusing on the Democratic… https://t.co/2JfFKN9JrS 2 hours ago

detectivelily

Susan🕷️ RT @drjackrasmus: #STIMULUS Will 'lame duck' Congress > Nov. 3 pass a stimulus bill--as unemployment checks are exhausted & state rent & mo… 3 hours ago

danbertolet

Dan Bertolet Sounds right to me: "If Congress doesn't cut a deal and pass legislation before Nov. 3, some have warned that it's… https://t.co/DF27PnY8oo 3 hours ago

RobLansinger

RDL_Trader @followtheh Washington finally abandons economic stimulus plan until after the election Last Updated: Oct. 26, 202… https://t.co/lzeUFiqkpg 7 hours ago

CorkeryMark

Mark Corkery @mnvikings19 @FlipItBlue20 @JakeSherman That's right. Should have started at 2.2 Trillion. Would have saved months… https://t.co/ob0E1ebhLe 7 hours ago

RobLansinger

RDL_Trader @kevmantradr Washington finally abandons economic stimulus plan until after the election Last Updated: Oct. 26, 202… https://t.co/OK7vIln6t9 7 hours ago

MKucala

M Kucala MST,MBA @DeItaone Washington abandons economic stimulus plan until after the election https://t.co/3JPP5nzzvP Senate adjour… https://t.co/ufwAgGZ6Jd 7 hours ago

MKucala

M Kucala MST,MBA @fox5sandiego Washington abandons economic stimulus plan until after the election https://t.co/3JPP5nzzvP Senate ad… https://t.co/0i77aPBliU 7 hours ago