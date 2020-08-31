|
Barcelona president Bartomeu submits resignation - report
File footage of Josep Maria Bartomeu who has submitted his resignation according to media reports.
Cat sanctuary offers online matches
Overflowing with aging cats who lost their owners to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barcelona's cat sanctuary El Jardinet dels Gats has launched an online campaign to get them adopted.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match
Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:45Published
'If Bartomeu goes, Messi could extend stay'
Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero believes Lionel Messi could extend his stay at Barcelona beyond next season if the Spanish club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu leaves.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:24Published
Messi's father set for Barcelona meeting
Lionel Messi’s father and representative Jorge is expected to meet with the Barcelona hierarchy, including president Josep Maria Bartomeu, on Wednesday to discuss his son’s future.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:24Published
