Barcelona president Bartomeu submits resignation - report

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:14s - Published
Barcelona president Bartomeu submits resignation - report

Barcelona president Bartomeu submits resignation - report

File footage of Josep Maria Bartomeu who has submitted his resignation according to media reports.


Bartomeu won't resign until no confidence vote against him is postponed [Video]

Bartomeu won't resign until no confidence vote against him is postponed

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says he won't resign amid calls for a vote of no confidence against him and the club's board.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:02Published

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Cat sanctuary offers online matches [Video]

Cat sanctuary offers online matches

Overflowing with aging cats who lost their owners to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barcelona's cat sanctuary El Jardinet dels Gats has launched an online campaign to get them adopted.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match [Video]

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:45Published
Barca gear up before Champions clash against Juve [Video]

Barca gear up before Champions clash against Juve

Barca train ahead of their Champions League match against Juventus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:49Published

Related videos from verified sources

'If Bartomeu goes, Messi could extend stay' [Video]

'If Bartomeu goes, Messi could extend stay'

Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero believes Lionel Messi could extend his stay at Barcelona beyond next season if the Spanish club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu leaves.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:24Published
Messi's father set for Barcelona meeting [Video]

Messi's father set for Barcelona meeting

Lionel Messi’s father and representative Jorge is expected to meet with the Barcelona hierarchy, including president Josep Maria Bartomeu, on Wednesday to discuss his son’s future.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:24Published