NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced To Life In Prison

At his sentencing hearing, a victim told the courtroom that she was 15 when Mr. Raniere first...

India Oxenberg, a former member of NXIVM and daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, is speaking out...

Blood ‘n Guts 🅱️L♍️ RT @thedailybeast : BREAKING: NXIVM founder Keith Raniere was sentenced by a judge to 120 years in prison after 15 former NXIVM members conf… 7 seconds ago

SANDY #Timeless RT @girlsreallyrule : Per @EDNYnews : "Nxivm founder and leader Keith Raniere has just been sentenced to 120 years in prison." 6 seconds ago

Kelli RT @ajplus : The leader of a***cult has been sentenced to 120 years in prison. Keith Raniere of NXIVM used self-help workshops to force a… 4 seconds ago