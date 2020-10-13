NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced To Life In Prison
NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, a self-improvement guru convicted of turning followers into sex slaves, was sentenced Tuesday; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
India Oxenberg, a former member of NXIVM and daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, is speaking out...
CBS News - Published
9 hours ago
Keith Raniere, a self-improvement guru whose organization NXIVM attracted millionaires and actors,...
CBC.ca - Published
9 hours ago
At his sentencing hearing, a victim told the courtroom that she was 15 when Mr. Raniere first...
NYTimes.com - Published
4 hours ago
