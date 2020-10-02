Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania

Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, First Lady Melania Trump told a crowd, "before my husband decided to run for president, the media loved him because they saw the man that I see every day.

Someone tough, successful and fair."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Melania casts her ballot in Florida [Video]

Melania casts her ballot in Florida

First lady Melania Trump, who arrived without wearing a mask, voted in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday as Americans went to the polls to decide the next president.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:40Published

US election: Melania Trump slammed for 'disrespectful' move at polling station

 First Lady Melania Trump has cast her ballot for the US election - but was the only one at the polling place not to wear a mask.Melania Trump voted alone at the..
New Zealand Herald
Melania Trump votes in Florida [Video]

Melania Trump votes in Florida

First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center inPalm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Asked why she did not vote with the Republican president last week, the firstlady told reporters on Tuesday: "It's election day so I wanted to come here tovote today on the election day."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
US Election Day: Melania Trump casts her vote near Florida resort [Video]

US Election Day: Melania Trump casts her vote near Florida resort

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:08Published
US election 2020: First Lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida [Video]

US election 2020: First Lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida

First Lady of United States Melania Trump voted in Palm Beach County on November 03. Melania was seen without a facemask. She has supported her husband during his campaign to be re-elected for the US Presidential Elections 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election results: A closer look at Arizona

 State officials say there are about 450,000 votes still to be counted in Arizona, a Western presidential battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a 2.35..
New Zealand Herald
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada [Video]

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada

President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican president's chances and castdoubt on the election results, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filinglawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. A Trump campaign statementdelivered to reporters in Las Vegas, said a lawsuit was pending in Nevada tostop voting. "We are filing in federal district court here in Las Vegas, we'reasking for emergency relief, TRO (temporary restraining order) and injunctiverelief," former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. "We're asking thejudge to, due to all of these irregularities, to stop the counting of impropervotes."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots [Video]

Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome and while the Trump campaign pursued litigation. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published

Thousands of ballots remain to be counted in Georgia

 Thousands of ballots remain to be counted in Georgia, one of the three remaining toss-up states that could determine the outcome of the presidential election...
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West + Snoop Dogg Put Differences Aside To Pray For Donald + Melania Trump

Kanye West + Snoop Dogg Put Differences Aside To Pray For Donald + Melania Trump Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West and Snoop Dogg are pulling for a speedy recovery for the head of...
SOHH - Published

Donald Trump, Melania to quarantine as they await COVID-19 test results

US President Donald Trump has said that he was tested for Covid-19 and was awaiting the results after...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesTamworth Herald


U.S. bishops pray for ‘full healing’ from coronavirus for Trump, Melania  

Washington D.C., Oct 4, 2020 / 08:14 pm (CNA).- The head of the United States Conference of Catholic...
CNA - Published


Tweets about this

Pat4GOAT

GOAT @Marshalgonagetu @ResisterForever Before 2015, how many people who considers themselves a Democrat loved and admire… https://t.co/IjvJt0cuuB 53 minutes ago

Gretche28180795

Gretchen Woods RT @ColumbiaBugle: First Lady Melania Trump: “Before my husband decided to run for President, the media loved him because they saw the man… 3 hours ago

CurleyFussball

Eric Blair (formerly CurleyFussball) RT @TeamTrump: First Lady Melania Trump: The media loved my husband before he decided to run for President https://t.co/1C2qamKVlZ 21 hours ago

dollywitch

Tracy mighty First Lady Melania Trump: The media loved my husband before he decided to run for President https://t.co/5BZCoW9HoW 1 day ago

MrUnlimited15

MrUnlimited @Outkick @WhitlockJason Its so weird how before Trump ran for president everybody loved him. Rappers, actors, media… https://t.co/9GZIIo6hjs 1 day ago

MirelaChito

Mirela @AnnFoxRR1 @piecesofay8t @ScottPresler @realDonaldTrump How disgustingly uninformed you are 🤦‍♀️ Trump loves to hel… https://t.co/8XjIxYYOhf 1 day ago

Elabelle10

Elabelle RT @TheRightMelissa: @50cent Black people are starting wake up! Ice Cube trying to work with Trump to get money into the black community &… 2 days ago

SassCat2

Catherine Gebhardt Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania https://t.co/XgFGYFmezb via @Yahoo handsome Melania? What grass are you smoking ma'am? 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day [Video]

First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day

First Lady Melania Trump voted Tuesday morning in Palm Beach.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:29Published
First lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida on Election Day [Video]

First lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida on Election Day

First lady Melania Trump cast her vote in Palm Beach, Florida, on Election Day. Florida is a battleground state.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:38Published
Melania’s Speech Backfires [Video]

Melania’s Speech Backfires

First lady Melania Trump’s campaign speech called for an end to “hate, negativity and fear.” Critics remarked that her husband has run on those very emotions.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:28Published