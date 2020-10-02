Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada



President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican president's chances and castdoubt on the election results, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filinglawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. A Trump campaign statementdelivered to reporters in Las Vegas, said a lawsuit was pending in Nevada tostop voting. "We are filing in federal district court here in Las Vegas, we'reasking for emergency relief, TRO (temporary restraining order) and injunctiverelief," former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. "We're asking thejudge to, due to all of these irregularities, to stop the counting of impropervotes."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published now