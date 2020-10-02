Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania

First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center inPalm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Asked why she did not vote with the Republican president last week, the firstlady told reporters on Tuesday: "It's election day so I wanted to come here tovote today on the election day."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
First Lady of United States Melania Trump voted in Palm Beach County on November 03. Melania was seen without a facemask. She has supported her husband during his campaign to be re-elected for the US Presidential Elections 2020.
President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican president's chances and castdoubt on the election results, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filinglawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. A Trump campaign statementdelivered to reporters in Las Vegas, said a lawsuit was pending in Nevada tostop voting. "We are filing in federal district court here in Las Vegas, we'reasking for emergency relief, TRO (temporary restraining order) and injunctiverelief," former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. "We're asking thejudge to, due to all of these irregularities, to stop the counting of impropervotes."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome and while the Trump campaign pursued litigation. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.