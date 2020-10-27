Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area to receive wheelchair-accessible trail
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area to receive wheelchair-accessible trail
Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area will add a new half-mile wheelchair-accessible trail.
Over to you susie.... /////// "a local park"..
Is getting "a new inclusive feature".
"the goose pond..
Fish and wildlife area"..
Will be adding on "a new half-mile wheelchair accessible trail".
"the wildlife area" is in greene county.
There will be "5"-educational stops "along t way".
This is made possible..
Thanks "to a grant" for "10"-thousand-dollars from "th duke energy foundation".
"construction for the trail" is planned to