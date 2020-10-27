Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area to receive wheelchair-accessible trail

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area to receive wheelchair-accessible trail

Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area to receive wheelchair-accessible trail

Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area will add a new half-mile wheelchair-accessible trail.

Over to you susie.... /////// "a local park"..

Is getting "a new inclusive feature".

"the goose pond..

Fish and wildlife area"..

Will be adding on "a new half-mile wheelchair accessible trail".

"the wildlife area" is in greene county.

There will be "5"-educational stops "along t way".

This is made possible..

Thanks "to a grant" for "10"-thousand-dollars from "th duke energy foundation".

"construction for the trail" is planned to




You Might Like


Tweets about this