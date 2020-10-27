Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area to receive wheelchair-accessible trail Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 day ago Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area to receive wheelchair-accessible trail Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area will add a new half-mile wheelchair-accessible trail. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Over to you susie.... /////// "a local park".. Is getting "a new inclusive feature". "the goose pond.. Fish and wildlife area".. Will be adding on "a new half-mile wheelchair accessible trail". "the wildlife area" is in greene county. There will be "5"-educational stops "along t way". This is made possible.. Thanks "to a grant" for "10"-thousand-dollars from "th duke energy foundation". "construction for the trail" is planned to





