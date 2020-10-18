Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Holding Trio Of Campaign Rallies Across The Midwest

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Trump Holding Trio Of Campaign Rallies Across The Midwest

Trump Holding Trio Of Campaign Rallies Across The Midwest

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports Democratic challenger Joe Biden has Georgia on his mind.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Investigation reveals just how dangerous Trump's rallies are for public health

Investigation reveals just how dangerous Trump's rallies are for public health An investigation into the latest accelerated spread of coronavirus in multiple states appears to be...
WorldNews - Published

Trump Final Campaign Push Is to Kill His Own Supporters

Trump Final Campaign Push Is to Kill His Own Supporters Donald Trump doesn’t care who gets sick or dies from COVID-19—even if it’s his own supporters....
WorldNews - Published

Trump predicts ‘red wave’ at mid-west rallies as polls show Biden ahead

Trump predicts ‘red wave’ at mid-west rallies as polls show Biden ahead US President Donald Trump predicted “a red wave like you’ve never seen before,” as he held...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Presidential Candidates Make Closing Arguments In Crucial Swing States In Final Week On Campaign Trail [Video]

Presidential Candidates Make Closing Arguments In Crucial Swing States In Final Week On Campaign Trail

We are now just one week away from Election Day, and Tuesday was a day for closing arguments in crucial swing states; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published
Ivanka Trump Holding Rally In Miami [Video]

Ivanka Trump Holding Rally In Miami

CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with political science professor Charles Zelden about the importance of Florida to the Trump campaign.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:29Published
Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania [Video]

Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, First Lady Melania Trump told a crowd, "before my husband decided to run for president, the media loved him because they saw the man that I see every day. Someone..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published