Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman



Related videos from verified sources Barca not Champions League favourites, says Koeman



Koeman says Barcelona are not Chamions League favourites Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:03 Published 1 week ago Koeman: Great to have Messi at Barca



Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says it is fantastic to have Lionel Messi in his squad after it was confirmed that the Argentinean would not leave the club in this transfer window. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:06 Published on September 12, 2020