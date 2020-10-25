Global  
 

Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10-27-20 5PM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10-27-20 5PM
Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Shut In Production As Tropical Storm Zeta Nears

Operators in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have already shut in nearly 16 percent of the oil production in...
OilPrice.com - Published

Tropical Storm Zeta Forming, Could Reach Gulf Coast By Wednesday

Tropical Storm Zeta Forming, Could Reach Gulf Coast By Wednesday Watch VideoA tropical storm east of Mexico is headed for the Gulf Coast.  The tropical depression...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthyWashington Post


Tracking The Tropics: Zeta Lashing Northern Yucatan Peninsula With Heavy Rain, High Winds

Tropical Storm Zeta continues to lash the northern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula with strong...
cbs4.com - Published


John Kosic RT @TeamRubicon: Team Rubicon is still tracking Tropical Storm #Zeta as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast, bringing potential life th… 36 seconds ago

Channel 1 Atlanta Tropical storm watch issued for metro Atlanta ahead of Zeta https://t.co/M3A4iJyVUW 3 minutes ago

NolaHatPlug.com ⚜️♥️ RT @wdsu: BREAKING: Our school closure list has been updated ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta's landfall https://t.co/UnDQYu3o79 3 minutes ago

Steve Caporizzo Tropical Storm "Zeta" will intensify into a CAT 1 Hurricane and accelerate NORTH-then NE'ward for Wed...tracking cl… https://t.co/MltFFNWMZu 13 minutes ago

wdsu BREAKING: Our school closure list has been updated ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta's landfall https://t.co/UnDQYu3o79 23 minutes ago

KATC TV3 4 p.m. update on Tropical Storm Zeta and sharply cooler temperatures that will follow behind the storm. https://t.co/Urz01wVMqw 25 minutes ago

ClaRC RT @CityofClarkston: DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) Issues Tropical Storm Zeta Update It is expected to strengthen into… 38 minutes ago

NWS Blacksburg Hurricane Zeta tracking toward Louisiana where it is expected to make landfall Wednesday. Then, Zeta as a Tropical… https://t.co/TgpnRoNIx4 45 minutes ago


Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10/27 6AM [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10/27 6AM

Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10/27 6AM

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published
Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 11PM [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 11PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:45Published
Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 5PM [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Zeta 10-26-20 5PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published