Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, First Lady Melania Trump told a crowd, "before my husband decided to run for president, the media loved him because they saw the man that I see every day. Someone tough, successful and fair."
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave a speech in Warm Springs,Georgia on Tuesday which largely focused on the reality Americans currentlyface amid the pandemic. He said: "We can and will control this virus. Aspresident, I will never wave the white flag of surrender".
