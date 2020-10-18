Global  
 

Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally

President Donald Trump has started a busy day of campaigning with a cold,rain-soaked rally in Lansing, Michigan.

Most polls show Trump trailingDemocrat Joe Biden in a state that Trump won narrowly in his 2016 victory.

Thepresident told the thousands that gathered on Tuesday that “seven days fromnow we’re going to win the great state of Michigan.”


How Trump Maneuvered His Way Out of Trouble in Chicago

 When his skyscraper proved a disappointment, Donald Trump defaulted on his loans, sued his bank, got much of the debt forgiven — and largely avoided paying..
Neil Young, John Fogerty, Phil Collins blast Trump for using their songs

 From the opening lines of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah to the rousing, children's-choir conclusion of the Rolling Stones' You Can't Always Get What You Want,..
Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania [Video]

Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, First Lady Melania Trump told a crowd, "before my husband decided to run for president, the media loved him because they saw the man that I see every day. Someone tough, successful and fair."

 President Donald Trump has started a busy day of campaigning with a cold, rain-soaked rally in Lansing, Michigan. (Oct. 27)
 
Bowl projections: Big Ten's opening weekend shakes up College Football Playoff outlook

 The outlook for the College Football Playoff was impacted by the start of the Big Ten season with Michigan moving up and Penn State falling back.
Election Day is in 7 days. Here's when we might know a winner and how each candidate could claim victory

 As officials count absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, the Sun Belt could have a fuller picture on election night.
10/26/20: Red and Blue

 8 days left in the 2020 Presidential election; Michigan election officials expecting huge turnout
Joe Biden: We can and we will control this virus [Video]

Joe Biden: We can and we will control this virus

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave a speech in Warm Springs,Georgia on Tuesday which largely focused on the reality Americans currentlyface amid the pandemic. He said: "We can and will control this virus. Aspresident, I will never wave the white flag of surrender".

Supreme Court Galvanizes Push for Early Voting by Wisconsin Democrats

 As the Biden campaign fights to win the battleground state, a court decision has spurred an all-out effort to track down every last vote.
Ten pivotal moments of the U.S. election year [Video]

Ten pivotal moments of the U.S. election year

[NFA] From Trump’s ‘bleach’ moment to Biden’s early campaigning, here are ten top moments that have shaped a dizzying election year. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Trump Tells Suburban Women at Michigan Rally He’ll Put Their ‘Husbands Back to Work’

Trump tells suburban women at Michigan campaign rally that he'll put their 'husbands back to work'
Trump says at Michigan Rally, Pushing Around Protesters a "Beautiful Thing"

President Donald Trump gleefully told a crowd at a Michigan rally Saturday night ... it puts a smile...
‘This is Exactly the Rhetoric’ That Put Me & My Family’s Life in Danger: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Blasts Trump for His Michigan Rally Attack on Her

‘This is Exactly the Rhetoric’ That Put Me & My Family’s Life in Danger: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Blasts Trump for His Michigan Rally Attack on Her Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fired back at President Donald Trump after he attacked her at his...
Trump talks about 'Made in America' as man has made in China Trump hat at rally [Video]

Trump talks about 'Made in America' as man has made in China Trump hat at rally

A man at a Donald Trump rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on October 26 and perfectly times Trump saying that he is working to have more and more products with the label “Made in the USA" while displa

Cardi B’s Husband Offset Detained While Driving Through Trump Rally in Beverly Hills: Police [Video]

Cardi B’s Husband Offset Detained While Driving Through Trump Rally in Beverly Hills: Police

Marcelo Almanzar, who was in the car with Offset, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed and loaded firearm in public

Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania [Video]

Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump holds a rally in Allentown, in swing statePennsylvania. With eight days to go until voters go to the polls Mr Trump toldsupporters Mr Biden wants to disassemble the US oil..

