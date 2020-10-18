Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally

Thepresident told the thousands that gathered on Tuesday that “seven days fromnow we’re going to win the great state of Michigan.”

Ten pivotal moments of the U.S. election year [NFA] From Trump’s ‘bleach’ moment to Biden’s early campaigning, here are ten top moments that have shaped a dizzying election year. Matthew Larotonda reports.

As the Biden campaign fights to win the battleground state, a court decision has spurred an all-out effort to track down every last vote.

Joe Biden: We can and we will control this virus Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave a speech in Warm Springs,Georgia on Tuesday which largely focused on the reality Americans currentlyface amid the pandemic. He said: "We can and will control this virus. Aspresident, I will never wave the white flag of surrender".

As officials count absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, the Sun Belt could have a fuller picture on election night.

The outlook for the College Football Playoff was impacted by the start of the Big Ten season with Michigan moving up and Penn State falling back.

Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, First Lady Melania Trump told a crowd, "before my husband decided to run for president, the media loved him because they saw the man that I see every day. Someone tough, successful and fair."

From the opening lines of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah to the rousing, children's-choir conclusion of the Rolling Stones' You Can't Always Get What You Want,..

When his skyscraper proved a disappointment, Donald Trump defaulted on his loans, sued his bank, got much of the debt forgiven — and largely avoided paying..

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fired back at President Donald Trump after he attacked her at his...