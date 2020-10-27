Tracking the 2020 election a week before election day

Presidential Candidates Make Closing Arguments In Crucial Swing States In Final Week On Campaign TrailWe are now just one week away from Election Day, and Tuesday was a day for closing arguments in crucial swing states; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
President Trump rally held in LansingMichigan continues to play a big role in the race for the White House. President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Lansing Tuesday just one week ahead of Election Day.
Palm Beach Gardens voter disappointed after requested mail-in ballots never arriveElection Day is only a week away and fears about mail-in ballots and the post office are all too real for a Palm Beach Gardens man.