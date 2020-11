Clay Travis is rolling with his Titans in Week 10: 'The Colts are gonna feel the pain' | FOX BET LIVE



Clay Travis' Tennessee Titans are taking on the Indianapolis Colts, and Clay has no doubt Ryan Tannehill and a juggernaut offense will ensure a victory for the Titans. Hear why he's so certain the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:51 Published 3 hours ago

Titans' Derrick Henry proclaims "Ryan Tannehill for MVP"



While Russell Westbrook garners most of the attention, Derrick Henry feels Ryan Tannehill should be in the MVP conversation after leading the Titans to a roaring 5-0 start. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:37 Published 3 weeks ago