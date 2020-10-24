Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview
A closer look at the stats as Manchester United welcome RB Leipzig in theChampions League.
Van de Beek has big part to play for Man Utd, says SolskjaerManchester United prepare for their Champions League group stage match against RB Leipzig.
Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek to play 'big part' in United's seasonOle Gunnar Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek will play a “big, big part thisyear” at Manchester United despite only being used sparingly since his summerarrival.
'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron commentsFile footage of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who denies that he has quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron.
