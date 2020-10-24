Global  
 

Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview

Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the stats as Manchester United welcome RB Leipzig in theChampions League.


Van de Beek has big part to play for Man Utd, says Solskjaer [Video]

Van de Beek has big part to play for Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Manchester United prepare for their Champions League group stage match against RB Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:20Published

Van de Beek will play 'big, big part' for Man Utd this season - Solskjaer

 Donny van de Beek will play a "big, big part" for Manchester United this season says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who defends his selection decisions.
BBC News
Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek to play 'big part' in United's season [Video]

Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek to play 'big part' in United's season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Donny van de Beek will play a “big, big part thisyear” at Manchester United despite only being used sparingly since his summerarrival.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments [Video]

'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

File footage of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who denies that he has quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:24Published

Real Madrid snatch draw with Monchengladbach

 Real Madrid score two late goals to snatch a dramatic Champions League draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.
BBC News

Man City cruise past Marseille to maintain winning start

 Manchester City continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stage with a comfortable victory at Marseille.
BBC News

Liverpool 2-0 FC Midtjylland: Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah score in Reds win

 Liverpool make it two wins in two Group D games with victory over Champions League rookies FC Midtjylland despite losing Fabinho to injury.
BBC News

Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford all available

Manchester United squad largely unchanged for their Champions League match at home to RB Leipzig.
BBC Sport - Published

News24.com | Man United search for home comforts as Leipzig test looms

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stopped the rot at Manchester United but he must rediscover the winning...
News24 - Published

Julian Nagelsmann out to impress at Man Utd in 'perfect' visit to Old Trafford

Julian Nagelsmann out to impress at Man Utd in 'perfect' visit to Old Trafford Manchester United welcome RB Leipzig to Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday, and their...
Daily Star - Published


