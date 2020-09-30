Macon woman gets 4 year prison sentence after embezzling nearly $1.4 million

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 23 seconds ago

A US district judge sentenced a Macon woman to 51 months in federal prison for embezzling nearly $1.4 million from a computer services company in Warner Robins.

A former office manager will serve prison time for defrauding a warner robins business of nearly one point four million dollars.

52-year-old shelia bowden of macon will serve a little more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to mail fraud.

Bowden was the former office manager of micro technology consultants -- a computer service business in warner robins.

Evidence shows she prepared and forged more than four hundred unauthorized checks from the company business account.

She did this over a nine year period,