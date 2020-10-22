First Responders Brush up On Search and Rescue

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 23 seconds ago

This week, Mason City responders are brushing up on their skills.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens was on scene for today's training.

He joins us live ?

"* alex?xxx katie ?

"* you're absolutely right ?

"* the job does not stop regardless of weather.

Before this house on 22nd street southeast is torn down per request of the property's new owners?

"* mason city firefighters are getting the chance to practice vital ?

"* life saving skills.

This week ?

"* they're utilizing different methods and tools on this "burning house" ?

"* including new engine the department recently received.

They're practicing the vent ?

"* isolate ?

"* search technique?

"* mayda training and punching holes in the roof.

They'll do this by breaching walls ?

"* it also iincludes rescuing someone trapped inside.

What makes this training scenario different ?

"* the use of an actual house to practice on ?

*- which assistant deputy chief of training randy elsbernd tells me doesn't come by very often.xxx "we don't have to worry about damaging something during our training, so it makes a big difference doing this live and getting our skills in."

When i was here earlier this afternoon ?

"* right as they wee in the middle of their scenario ?

"* an actual emergeny call came in ?

"* so they had to stop for a time.

But it goes to show that no matter what ?

*- when there is an emergency ?

"* they'll respond.

Live in mason thank you alex.

Elsbernd says firefighters are required to log 192 hours of training and fine?

"*tuning their skills each year.///