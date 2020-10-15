Global  
 

RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Kelly Dodd Has Threatened to Have Cast Mates Fired

Video Credit: People - Duration: 12:18s - Published
Braunwyn Windham-Burke says she is "living my best life right now" and still not speaking to any of her cast mates


Inside Kelly Dodd's wedding and more housewives news of the week [Video]

Inside Kelly Dodd's wedding and more housewives news of the week

This week, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd got married for the third time, while her co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke dropped a huge bombshell.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 05:25Published
RHOC: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She's an Alcoholic as Kelly Dodd & Shannon Beador Make Amends [Video]

RHOC: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She's an Alcoholic as Kelly Dodd & Shannon Beador Make Amends

Housewife Emily Simpson called out Braunwyn Windham-Burke for drinking too much last season

Credit: People     Duration: 01:43Published