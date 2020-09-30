Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series

Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series

Game six of the World Series is tonight the Rays turn to lefthander Blake Snell to see if he can slow down the Dodgers' offense and keep the Rays' hopes alive.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Blake Snell Blake Snell American baseball pitcher

Rays pitcher Blake Snell to try to stop Dodgers from winning first World Series in 32 years [Video]

Rays pitcher Blake Snell to try to stop Dodgers from winning first World Series in 32 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent $3.69 billion in player payroll over 32 seasons trying to win another World Series. Story; https://bit.ly/37GYOMB

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:35Published
Blake Snell sharp as Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1 in playoff opener [Video]

Blake Snell sharp as Rays beat Blue Jays 3-1 in playoff opener

The American League’s No. 1 seed showed just where all that dominance is coming from.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:31Published

Tampa Bay Rays Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States

Rays face a win-or-go-home game six [Video]

Rays face a win-or-go-home game six

The Tampa Bay Rays spent today practicing ahead of game six in the World Series tomorrow. They have to win or else the Los Angeles Dodgers become world champs.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published
Rays fan with Down syndrome surprised with World Series tickets [Video]

Rays fan with Down syndrome surprised with World Series tickets

Rays fan with Down syndrome surprised with World Series tickets

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:47Published
Rays coach Ozzie Timmons lightens the mood with push-ups [Video]

Rays coach Ozzie Timmons lightens the mood with push-ups

Rays first base coach Ozzie Timmons has done thousands of push-ups in the dugout to help keep the team loose. He started in 2018, and he isn't stopping anytime soon.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:23Published
Play-by-Play: Tampa Bay Rays lose to Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of World Series [Video]

Play-by-Play: Tampa Bay Rays lose to Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of World Series

Clayton Kershaw beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in six days. Story: https://bit.ly/3mkqQl5

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:55Published

World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

Seven days until the election, Barrett's first day, World Series: 5 things to know Tuesday

 The Postal Service suggests you get ballots in the mail Tuesday, the new Supreme Court justice gets to work and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Today in History for October 27th

 The Federalist Papers published in New York City; President Theodore Roosevelt is born; Egypian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin..
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team in Los Angeles, California

Lakers and Dodgers fans "likely" fueling rise in LA virus cases

 The teams' success has prompted watch parties and celebrations, and LA County is seeing an uptick in virus cases.
CBS News

Rays-Dodgers World Series showcases inevitability of universal DH: 'It is very normal now'

 Having converted even the likes of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts into fans, the universal DH seems destined to become a normal part of baseball.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Simulated World Series: Rays blank Dodgers to set up Game 7 showdown

Blake Snell and three Rays relievers hold the Dodgers to two hits in 6-0 victory; Sim Series comes...
USATODAY.com - Published

What to Watch as Dodgers Face Rays in World Series Game 6

Tony Gonsolin will be on the mound for Los Angeles as it tries to close out the series, while Blake...
NYTimes.com - Published

World Series Daily: Dodgers eye first title in 32 years as Rays try to force Game 7

Tampa Bay starts Blake Snell as L.A. relies on its bullpen. Will the Commissioner's Trophy make an...
ESPN - Published


Tweets about this