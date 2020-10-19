Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Helped Her Come Up with Zoey 101 Theme Song
"She cheered me on and she was a big part of that song in the original version," Jamie Lynn Spears said
Jamie Lynn Spears insists 'Zoey 101' didn't end because she fell pregnant at 16Jamie Lynn Spears has shared that she wishes she had social media when she fell pregnant at 16, because then she could have cleared up all the rumours about her show Zoey 101 with one tweet.
Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Trying to 'Hide Away for a Little Bit' After Announcing Pregnancy at 16The Zoey 101 alum is now mom to two daughters, Maddie, 12, and Ivey Joan, 2
Jamie Lynn Spears teases Zoey 101 reunionJamie Lynn Spears has teased that a 'Zoey 101' reunion is on the way with a cryptic post on Instagram.