Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Helped Her Come Up with Zoey 101 Theme Song

Video Credit: People - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Helped Her Come Up with Zoey 101 Theme Song

Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Helped Her Come Up with Zoey 101 Theme Song

"She cheered me on and she was a big part of that song in the original version," Jamie Lynn Spears said


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jamie Lynn Spears releases updated version of 'Zoey 101' theme song 'Follow Me'

Jamie Lynn Spears has released a new version of her pop song "Follow Me," which was the theme song...
FOXNews.com - Published

Jamie Lynn Spears Debuts 'Follow Me (Zoey 101)' Remix With Chantel Jeffries - Listen!

Jamie Lynn Spears just released her new single “Follow Me (Zoey 101)“! The 29-year-old Sweet...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jamie Lynn Spears insists 'Zoey 101' didn't end because she fell pregnant at 16 [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears insists 'Zoey 101' didn't end because she fell pregnant at 16

Jamie Lynn Spears has shared that she wishes she had social media when she fell pregnant at 16, because then she could have cleared up all the rumours about her show Zoey 101 with one tweet.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Trying to 'Hide Away for a Little Bit' After Announcing Pregnancy at 16 [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Trying to 'Hide Away for a Little Bit' After Announcing Pregnancy at 16

The Zoey 101 alum is now mom to two daughters, Maddie, 12, and Ivey Joan, 2

Credit: People     Duration: 01:38Published
Jamie Lynn Spears teases Zoey 101 reunion [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears teases Zoey 101 reunion

Jamie Lynn Spears has teased that a 'Zoey 101' reunion is on the way with a cryptic post on Instagram.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:16Published