Years Later, Texas Family Reunited In Broward With Microchipped Dog
After years apart, one Texas family has been reunited with one of their beloved pets.
pawsr: The social network just for petsLearn more
Callen Thompson RT @TracesofTexas: Scott Waltersheid sent in this great piece of Texas history, which Texas Aggies will love. This is James "Pinky" Wilson… 4 minutes ago
10 Things Alok Can't Live WithoutThere are a few things Brazilian DJ Alok can't live without when at home. From his family and piano to his lab and his dog Apollo, these are Alok's essentials.
Falcon Targets Family Pet In Elk GroveA wildlife rescuer responded to two different calls in just one week about falcons on the loose and on the prowl in the Sacramento region. The latest incident involved an Elk Grove family’s dog that..
Reese Witherspoon and family in mourning after death of beloved dog PepperReese Witherspoon and her family are in mourning after "aggressive cancer" claimed the life of their beloved dog Pepper.