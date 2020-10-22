Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Years Later, Texas Family Reunited In Broward With Microchipped Dog

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Years Later, Texas Family Reunited In Broward With Microchipped Dog

Years Later, Texas Family Reunited In Broward With Microchipped Dog

After years apart, one Texas family has been reunited with one of their beloved pets.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

callen_thompson

Callen Thompson RT @TracesofTexas: Scott Waltersheid sent in this great piece of Texas history, which Texas Aggies will love. This is James "Pinky" Wilson… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

10 Things Alok Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Alok Can't Live Without

There are a few things Brazilian DJ Alok can't live without when at home. From his family and piano to his lab and his dog Apollo, these are Alok's essentials.

Credit: GQ     Duration: 05:41Published
Falcon Targets Family Pet In Elk Grove [Video]

Falcon Targets Family Pet In Elk Grove

A wildlife rescuer responded to two different calls in just one week about falcons on the loose and on the prowl in the Sacramento region. The latest incident involved an Elk Grove family’s dog that..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:34Published
Reese Witherspoon and family in mourning after death of beloved dog Pepper [Video]

Reese Witherspoon and family in mourning after death of beloved dog Pepper

Reese Witherspoon and her family are in mourning after "aggressive cancer" claimed the life of their beloved dog Pepper.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published