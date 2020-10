Law firm makes donation to ‘U Create Macon’ for custom bikes Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 days ago A Macon law firm makes a donation to a youth organization in need of bikes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hiring interns, offering employment, funding scholarships and hosting a 12-th grade pre-college stem academy each year. A macon law firm makes a donation to a young organization in need of bikes. U create macon received a $5,000 check from the powers law group and powers family foundation. U create macon says it houses the only youth chapter of the major taylor chapter in the world. The team takes





You Might Like

Tweets about this Powers Law Group U Create Macon received a $5,000 check from the Powers Law Group and Powers Family Foundation.… https://t.co/yN3DOWZP4O 22 hours ago Powers Law Group RT @41NBC: Law firm makes donation to ‘U Create Macon’ for custom bikes https://t.co/I5stLJwz8C 22 hours ago Shelby Coates Law firm makes donation to ‘U Create Macon’ for custom bikes https://t.co/s93Vpzifsu 3 days ago 41NBC / WMGT-DT Law firm makes donation to ‘U Create Macon’ for custom bikes https://t.co/I5stLJwz8C 3 days ago