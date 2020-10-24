|
|
|
With 1 Week To Election Day, Both Parties Look To Secure Women’s Vote
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:13s - Published
With 1 Week To Election Day, Both Parties Look To Secure Women’s Vote
It’s just one week until election day.
And polls across the country are reflecting one of the largest gender gaps heading into an election in history, Esme Murphy reports (2:13).WCCO 4 News at 6 – Oct.
27, 2020
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation
[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer to a final confirmation vote expected Monday on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, just over a week..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:40Published
|
Five Facts About U.S. Presidential Elections
To vote in a presidential election, you need to be an American citizen, be at least 18 years old on Election Day, and vote in the state in which you reside.
Candidates tend to focus their campaigns..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published
|