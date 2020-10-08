Global  
 

What Trump Was Really Saying When He Threatened Pennsylvania's Governor

President Donald Trump claims his campaign staff had to move the site of his rally to comply with Pennsylvania Gov.

Tom Wolf's COVID-19 protocols.

At a rally in Allentown on Tuesday, Trump fumed about it to his supporters and issued a none-too-subtle threat to the state's Democratic governor.

According to CNN, Trump threatened to withhold federal aid or other assistance the next time Pennsylvania needs it because Gov.

Wolf inconvenienced him.

I'll remember it, Tom.

I'm gonna remember it, Tom.


