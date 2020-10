Bree's Evening Forecast: Mon., Oct. 26, 2020



Rain will stick around for most of the week as remnants of Hurricane Zeta moves into the mid-state. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:27 Published 22 hours ago

Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Oct. 21, 2020



Warm temperatures will stick around tomorrow, but rain is expected to return by Friday. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:38 Published 6 days ago