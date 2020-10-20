Road Grants

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Education grants money.jpg millions of dollars in grants are heading to almost two dozen eastern kentucky communities.

The governor's office announced $12 million in state and federal grants for road improvement projects along with education and job training.

"with our 5 year 2020 vision strategic plan to continue to grow jobs and drive investment into eastern kentucky the 9 coal filled counties that we represent."

"this expansion will create greater opportunities, jobs and greater prosperity for our student, our community and the state of kentucky."

